There’s at least one thing that Americans on both sides of the political aisle can agree on: the nation’s bleak outlook.



A new poll published Wednesday by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago showed that the vast majority of voters — 85% — believe the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction.



That includes roughly 9 in 10 Republicans and about 78% of Democrats, presenting grim numbers ahead of the midterm elections as Democrats try to retain control of Washington.

President Biden has been struggling with weak poll numbers of his own. His approval rating was at 39%, compared with 60% disapproving.



The leading driver of Americans’ pessimism about the future was the economy — 79% of those polled said they consider it to be in poor condition.

The survey was conducted June 23-27 among 1,053 adults. The margin of error is +/- 4.0 percentage points.

