The skies over many neighborhoods will light up and echo from explosive fireworks displays for the first time since 2019 this Fourth of July weekend, even though supply issues and wildfires will dampen celebrations in some communities.

Booming, bright and colorful pyrotechnics are planned for the nation’s iconic sites for Independence Day festivities — New York City’s East River, Chicago’s Navy Pier, San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf and the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

This weekend’s fireworks displays are expected to exceed the 16,000 enjoyed nationwide in 2019, says Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.

“The demand is 110% and every small town is having a celebration,” Ms. Heckman said. “This year, we’re celebrating not just our pride and patriotism but our independence from the pandemic.”

Still, the association, which represents the U.S. fireworks industry, says some bulk shipments of industrial-grade fireworks from China — the world’s largest supplier — did not reach the West Coast in time for this year’s holiday.

The professional fireworks display industry lost 90% of its annual revenues in 2020, forcing it to furlough most of its employees. Ms. Heckman said it recovered 60% of its Independence Day revenues last year and is now working to meet a “demand exceeding pre-pandemic levels.”

Shortages of production, labor and raw materials — plus shipping delays from China — are still limiting some of this year’s celebrations. Wildfires have also led some Western cities to call off their shows.

In Arizona, Phoenix has canceled its three shows due to a lack of supplies, and Flagstaff will host a light show to avoid sparking a wildfire following recent evacuations in the region.

Lori Welty, chief financial officer of Fireworks Productions of Arizona, said her company lost about 20 shows total — including the Phoenix shows — because of delays in receiving supplies from China.

“Some of our customers, like the city of Phoenix, just canceled their shows altogether,” Ms. Welty said. “Others changed their dates to July 1-3 and found other companies.”

California officials have canceled shows in Sacramento, Lompoc and the San Joaquin Valley for similar reasons. Other shows have been canceled in Montana and Minneapolis for reasons that also include a lack of volunteers and pyrotechnicians to run the shows.

Nevertheless, most cities are pressing forward with celebrations.

Spielbauer Fireworks, a Wisconsin fireworks company that will stage Green Bay’s firework show on Monday, has received only about 20% to 25% of what it needs from China.

As a result, the company will have just 30 varieties of multi-shot “cake devices” instead of the usual 200 for big aerial effects this weekend.

“We have enough in stock to get us through this year, but it’s not ideal,” said Steve Norby, a fireworks facilitator at Spielbauer. “We got lucky because we carry a big inventory.”

The company’s shipping costs are up about 25% for supplies from China, he added.

That means a fireworks shipment that used to cost $13,000 per container now costs $50,000. To cope, Spielbauer is charging $14,000 for a show that cost $10,000 last year.

“Like everything, we have to pass the costs down to the consumer,” Mr. Norby said.

As for non-professional revelers, the American Pyrotechnics Association says prices for consumer-grade fireworks are up about 35% this year. China provides 99% of America’s consumer fireworks, according to Ms. Heckman.

“Consumer fireworks are in good supply, although I would encourage families to purchase their backyard fireworks early for the best selection,” she said.

Suppliers are seeing a large demand for both industrial and consumer fireworks.

The U.S. imported 185 million pounds of fireworks mostly from China during the first four months of 2022, according to the latest numbers from USITC DataWeb.

Economists say China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns have contributed to the shortages and rising costs.

“Thanks to communism, expect your celebration of freedom to be costlier and perhaps less booming this year,” said Joel Griffith, a financial regulations research fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

Some point out that Americans don’t need explosives to celebrate the holiday’s meaning.

John R. Hendrickson, policy director at the Tax Education Foundation of Iowa, recommends family picnics and small community parades as ways of making the Fourth of July a “time of celebration and reflection” on those “those who have sacrificed to preserve liberty.”

“With or without fireworks we can still celebrate Independence Day by spending time reflecting on our history and the principles that created our liberty,” Mr. Hendrickson said.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.