Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced Wednesday his retirement from the high court will take effect on Thursday at noon, the last day of the court’s term before the summer recess.

In a letter to President Biden, he said soon to be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is “prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this Court.”

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Justice Breyer wrote.

The 83-year-old has served on the bench for 28 years and is the most senior justice of the liberal wing of the court.

He was appointed by former President Bill Clinton.

It is unclear when Judge Jackson will take her oath, but she was confirmed by the Senate in April to replace Justice Breyer on the high court.

She will be the first Black female justice to serve on the bench in the court’s 233-year history.

