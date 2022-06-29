A Colorado man was sent to the hospital after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, making him the second person to have been gored at the popular park in the past month.

Park officials said that the 34-year-old man was gored by the bull bison near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday.

At the time, the man and his family were walking on the boardwalk when the bison charged the group. The family didn’t immediately leave the area, so the bison continued to charge and eventually gored the man, who was taken to the hospital after injuring his arm.

Park officials said that bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

They recommend staying more than 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes. For bears and wolves, officials recommend at least 100 yards of distance.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” officials said in a press release.

The first person to get gored by a bison this year was a 25-year-old Ohio woman on May 30.

Park officials said that the woman got within 10 feet of the bison while on the boardwalk at the Black Sand Basin. The animal subsequently gored the woman, launching her 10 feet into the air and leaving her with a puncture wound.

She was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

