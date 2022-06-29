New York Attorney General Letitia James has partnered with pro-choice groups and more than a dozen law firms to launch a hotline for abortion advice.

Ms. James, a Democrat, said it is part of her new “Pro Bono Task Force” and that the hotline will provide legal advice and resources to women seeking abortion services in New York.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, a legal group behind many abortion-rights court battles, is playing a leading role in the hotline, as is the multi-state law firm of Paul, Weiss.

A total of 20 law firms are involved, along with five pro-choice advocacy groups.

Ms. James said the hotline is a response to the Supreme Court last week overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure people have access to safe abortions,” she said.

“New York has made clear that we will continue to be a safe haven for all, and that includes providing legal support to help navigate the complex, daunting, and hostile abortion laws,” Ms. James said. “This network of the nation’s top law firms, advocacy groups, and attorneys in my office will work around the clock to offer this free support because every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies.”

The hotline will also provide information to those seeking to travel to New York for the procedure.

While blue states like New York seek to defend the right to abortion, red states are clamping down after the high court’s ruling.

Missouri moved to ban abortion altogether, while other states are seeking to limit it to within six or 15 weeks of pregnancy.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.