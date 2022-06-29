A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of nonprofit founder Gret Glyer in his Fairfax, Virginia, home last week, according to authorities.

Capt. Jeff Hunt with Fairfax City police said that officers arrested and charged Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, of Arlington, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, during a Wednesday press conference.

Mr. Danehower was arrested Tuesday night at Dulles International Airport, where he works, without incident.

Capt. Hunt said that Mr. Danehower and Mr. Glyer were acquaintances. Mr. Danehower was pegged as a suspect when someone came forward during the investigation and told police to investigate Mr. Danehower.

Capt. Hunt wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Mr. Glyer was killed in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court at about 3 a.m. on Friday when Mr. Danehower allegedly shot the nonprofit founder multiple times while he was sleeping next to his wife.

Mr. Glyer’s two children were also home at the time of the shooting.

The death is Fairfax City’s first homicide since July 2009.

