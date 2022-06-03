Rep. Andy Biggs is spearheading efforts to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, accusing the agency of being corrupted by the Chinese government.

The Arizona Republican introduced a bill on Friday that would require President Biden to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO and repeal a law that authorized the nation to join the agency, as well as prevent taxpayer money from going to them.

“The organization has been compromised by China and has sabotaged many public health investigations - including the COVID investigation in Wuhan,” Mr. Biggs said.

The bill received widespread support among Republicans, though it’s unlikely to bring Democrats on board.

Among its co-sponsors are Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, among others.

Republicans have long raised concerns about the WHO, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 breakout in 2020.

Lawmakers have accused the WHO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, of making several mistakes in response to the pandemic and downplaying the role of the Chinese government in the virus’s origin.

The WHO did not immediately respond to request for comment.

