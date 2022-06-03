EXCLUSIVE:

The FBI has a personal workstation in the Washington office of Perkins Coie, a law firm with deep ties to the Democratic Party and a string of Democratic presidential campaigns, The Washington Times has learned.

The cozy relationship between the bureau and the Democratic-allied legal powerhouse adds to the fears of a politicized FBI that grew since its Crossfire Hurricane operation launched in 2016 to pursue conspiracy theories about Trump-Russia collusion.

The workstation at Perkins Coie is one of several secure sites the FBI has scattered throughout Washington at private law firms, cyber security businesses, and third-party vendors. The stations, known as Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, or SCIFs, are designed for FBI officials and third parties to discuss and view sensitive materials without fear of spying or surveillance.

The peculiar arrangement between the FBI and private businesses is shrouded in secrecy with both sides reluctant to talk. An FBI spokesperson declined to provide The Washington Times with a list of businesses that house SCIFs.

Perkins Coie’s SCIF was not publicly known until last week when an attorney representing the firm disclosed it in a letter to Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee.

The Times obtained a copy of the letter, authored by Michael D. Bopp, an attorney for Gibson Dunn, a firm representing Perkins Coie.

In the letter, Mr. Bopp says the SCIF has “been in continuous operation” since March 2012.

The committee’s Republicans say it is a massive conflict of interest for the FBI to be entrenched inside a law firm that raked in more than $40 million in legal fees from Democratic candidates, political action committees, and other entities during the 2020 election.

Allegations of political taint have dogged the FBI since the 2016 presidential election.

Those complaints resurfaced last month in the criminal trial of Michael Sussmann, a Perkins Coie lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016. Mr. Sussmann was accused of exploiting his FBI connections to sabotage former President Trump’s White House bid when he urged the bureau to probe a false theory tying the Trump Organization to Russia’s Alfa Bank. A federal jury on May 31 acquitted Mr. Sussmann of the charge of lying to the FBI.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Perkins Coie’s SCIF smacks of political cronyism.

“The fact that Christopher Wray hasn’t shut down this workspace reinforces concerns that the FBI is in political cahoots with Democrats on an ongoing basis,” Mr. Gaetz said in an interview. “Perkins Coie is functionally the legal wing of the Democratic Party, having taken over $42 million from the DNC. I’ve spoken with former federal prosecutors on the Judiciary Committee and around the country. None have ever heard of such an arrangement.”

“Why does the FBI conduct business with the DNC’s law firm? What influence does this give the DNC over the FBI? We deserve answers, and we will get them,” Mr. Gaetz said.

Mr. Bopp’s in his letter noted that Mr. Sussmann, as a cyber security lawyer who also handled political matters, had access to the SCIF until July 2021, just two months before he resigned from the firm following his criminal indictment.

A spokesperson for Perkins Coie did not return multiple phone calls and emails for comment.

Attorneys for Mr. Sussmann insisted during his criminal trial that he did not know the Alfa Bank allegations were inaccurate and that he was being a good citizen by bringing his concerns to the FBI, which ultimately determined the allegations were false, though not until after the 2016 election.

The FBI said SCIFs are built with necessary safeguards to host briefings with lawyers for internet and telephone service providers in national security investigations.

“In certain instances, the FBI coordinates with non-government, third-party entities such as law firms, that represent service providers, which receive the classified Court orders,” the FBI said in a statement. “This includes providing access to private attorneys, which represent the service providers in satisfaction of their legal rights.”

It is not known if law firms with ties to Republican candidates such as Kirkland & Ellis or Paul Weiss have SCIFs in their Washington offices. Neither of those law firms returned requests for comment.

The Times spoke with former FBI agents experienced with working in SCIFs. The agents said such arrangements between the FBI and third parties are not unusual. They also expressed concern over the bureau’s ability to secure off-site areas controlled by private organizations that it can’t monitor around the clock.

“I don’t know if we could ever assure ourselves that by merely having a SCIF information could never be compromised,” said Kevin R. Brock, former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI. “There are procedures attached and facility inspections, but I don’t know how impactful or meaningful they are. There are processes in place, but nothing in this government, this agency is foolproof. There are always risks involved.”

Another former agent, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, said it was “uncomfortable” to use a third-party workstation and always insisted on holding sensitive conversations in secure rooms at the FBI headquarters.

The former agents said they would be wary of placing a SCIF inside a law firm so stringently aligned with one political party.

Perkins Coie is the counsel of record for the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Leadership Council, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. It also represents nearly every Democratic member of Congress and served as legal counsel for the presidential campaigns of John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Mrs. Clinton.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Perkins Coie responded to scores of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign seeking to overturn President Biden’s election win.

Mr. Brock said Perkins Coie’s SCIF is likely tied to the firm’s cyber security work rather than its political practice. Still, he said because of Perkins Coie’s political connections the SCIF should warrant extra scrutiny.

“I think it is fair to raise the issue in order to gain assurances for Congress to look into this,” he said.”SCIFs are serious issues and Congress does have a responsibility to make sure they are being used for the purpose of the design.”

Off-site SCIFs are built by government contractors or the businesses themselves with the FBI engineers inspecting them for final approval, the agents said. The third party, not the FBI, is responsible for securing the SCIF.

Perkins Coie’s SCIF was built as part of a larger construction project involving the build-out of its Washington office, according to the letter sent to House Republicans. A final accreditation was issued by the FBI, which “periodically performs inspections to ensure that the Secure Work Environment is Operating in accordance with the requisite standards,” the letter said.

Private organizations hosting an FBI SCIF must ensure it complies with the stringent FBI security standards. In its statement to The Times, the bureau insisted the off-site SCIFs were inspected to keep sensitive materials away from prying eyes.

“The FBI ensures that any storage of classified orders meets stringent security protocols required for such documents,” the bureau said.

