The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a retired police officer wielding a fake badge, a BB gun and carrying ammunition near the Capitol on Friday morning, charging him with unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

Authorities say 53-year-old Jerome Felipe of Flint, Michigan, presented officers with a badge that said “Department of the INTERPOL” when they approached his vehicle parked on the west side of the Capitol at around 5 a.m.

Mr. Felipe, a retired New York police officer, told Capitol Police that he was a criminal investigator for INTERPOL, an international, inter-governmental police organization.

Capitol Police said that was a false statement.

Upon searching his vehicle, officers said they discovered Mr. Felipe was in possession of a BB gun, two ballistic vests, multiple high capacity magazines, and ammunition.

No guns were found beyond the BB gun.

Investigators are still determining why Mr. Felipe was parked near the Capitol.

He is facing charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

