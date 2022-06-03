Russia is now achieving some “tactical success” on the battlefield in Ukraine’s Donbas region after failing to meet its initial objectives to seize Kyiv and the country’s government centers since the invasion 100 days ago, British officials said.

On Friday, the British defense intelligence agency said Russian forces have been able to maintain momentum and currently appear to hold the initiative over Ukrainian opposition in the disputed Donbas region. Russia now controls over 90% of Luhansk Oblast and is likely to complete control in the next two weeks, UK officials said on Twitter.

“Russia has achieved these recent tactical successes at significant resource cost, and by concentrating force and fires on a single part of the overall campaign,” British officials said. “Russia has not been able to generate maneuver or movement on other fronts or axes, all of which have transitioned to the defensive.”

Russia’s failure to secure the critical Hostomel airfield in the first 24 hours of the invasion led to their initial offensive operations being stalled and pushed back by Ukrainian forces. Moscow was forced to focus on the Donbas region after its earlier failures on the battlefield, UK officials said.

“Measured against Russia’s original plan, none of the strategic objectives have been achieved,” British officials said. “For Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time.”

