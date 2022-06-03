Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 100th day of the Russian invasion Friday by gathering his team in the center of Kyiv and declaring that “victory will be ours.”

The moment is captured on Instagram, opening with Mr. Zelenskyy identifying his top lieutenants, including Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“The people of our nation are here. We’re defending Ukraine for 100 days already,” he says in the 36-second clip that was recorded near the presidential office in the capital. “Victory will be ours. Glory to Ukraine!”

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded his neighbor on Feb. 24.

The new video is reminiscent of the one Mr. Zelenskyy posted on Feb. 25 from the same location. He had refused offers of evacuation to the West, declaring: “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Russians were repelled from areas near Kyiv, but they are battering the eastern Donbas region and slowly gaining more territory. The U.S. and the West are supplying arms to help Ukraine resist the invaders.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.