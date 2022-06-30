The man charged with shooting and killing a nonprofit founder in his Fairfax, Virginia, home is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s wife, according to court documents.

Joshua Daniel Danehower used to be in a relationship with Heather Glyer, the wife of Gret Glyer, according to WTTG, a Fox News affiliate.

The news outlet cited court documents that said Mr. Danehower wanted to reconnect with Mrs. Glyer.

WTTG reported that court documents say Mr. Danehower shot Mr. Glyer four times in the head and twice in the neck after entering the family’s home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court around 3 a.m. on June 24.

In total, he shot Mr. Glyer 10 times, the outlet said.

Mrs. Glyer was sleeping next to Mr. Glyer when the shooting occurred, and the couple’s two children were home as well.

Authorities arrested Mr. Danehower Tuesday night at Washington Dulles International Airport, where he works at FedEx. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

WTTG reported that Mr. Danehower had asked “Can I order a pizza?” after his bail hearing. In the charging documents, authorities wrote that Mr. Danehower “was not taking the situation seriously in the slightest.”

