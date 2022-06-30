Dozens of the nation’s largest health care companies have answered President Biden’s call to combat climate change with a pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, the White House said Thursday.

Those companies account for upwards of 650 hospitals and thousands of health care providers, according to the White House, and the health industry as a whole is responsible for 8.5% of U.S. emissions.

Critics, including some environmental activists, are skeptical of such pledges due to the lack of details about how the targets will be achieved.

The White House said it would unveil new resources to help the industry transition to clean energy and reduce emissions, such as a webinar series to provide education and training on climate change.

Other guidance from the White House will include advice on best practices for decarbonization, a national forum for health care organizations, new ways to measure and report health facility emissions data, and financial incentives for doing green upgrades to facilities.

Mr. Biden “sees action on climate change as a public health priority,” the White House said.

