Megyn Kelly was the first journalist to go hard after Donald Trump in a 2016 presidential debate.

But now she’s on his side.

On “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Thursday, the former Fox News and NBC News correspondent poured scorn on the dramatic testimony at the Jan. 6 special committee by former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson.

“A first-year law student could have driven a truck through the holes in that testimonial,” said Ms. Kelly, who has a law-school degree.

“Her memory appeared to be rather shaky…”@MegynKelly on Cassidy Hutchinson‘s tendency to say “something to the effect of” over and over again during her January 6 committee hearing testimony yesterday. Watch below, and download the FULL show here:https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/M2yMwcnhFO — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 29, 2022

According to the Washington Examiner, four members of the all-Democrat-picked panel not only have been first-year law students but also have law degrees, some with the highest honors. They are Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Adam Schiff and Zoe Lofgren of California, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming. All but Ms. Cheney are Democrats.

“Unfortunately, none was present [Tuesday], never mind a full-fledged lawyer presenting Donald Trump‘s defense or even just pressing the witness on certain problems with her testimony,” Ms. Kelly said, decrying the lack of due process in the hearing, which many Republican and conservative commentators have called a show trial.

Ms. Kelly noted that Ms. Hutchinson often presented hearsay evidence, based on what she “overheard” and was “in the vicinity of a conversation.” She also repeatedly told the panel that she heard “something to the effect of.”

“Her memory appeared to be rather shaky,” Ms. Kelly continued. “’Something to the effect of’? You remember it very clearly? Then tell us what it was.”

Other news outlets have reported that Ms. Hutchinson’s hearsay claim that Mr. Trump tried to choke his Secret Service driver and grab the wheel of the presidential limousine would both be denied by the Secret Service and was implausible given the vehicle’s layout.

In her testimony, Ms. Hutchinson also claimed that Mr. Trump asked the Secret Service not to check for weapons at his “Stop the Steal” rally despite knowing that some were armed.

But Ms. Kelly noted that the Jan. 6 panelists never asked the obvious follow-up corroborating questions.

“What actually happened?” she asked. “Did the Secret Service stop screening people? Were they let in? No one has suggested that.”

Ms. Hutchinson was an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.