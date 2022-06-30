Almost half of American voters feel that former President Donald Trump should be criminally charged for the riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new survey.



The poll, published Thursday by The Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, showed that 48% say he should be charged, compared to 31% who said he should not and 20% who had no opinion.



Fifty-nine percent said Mr. Trump deserves “a great deal” or “quite a bit” of blame for the riot.

Those sentiments come in the wake of five public hearings held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The televised proceedings have offered detailed accounts of Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election via claims of widespread voter fraud.



The hearings have revealed the skepticism among White House officials, including Trump family members, about the former president’s assertions and their belief that he was defeated fairly.



The poll was conducted June 23-27 among 1,053 voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.