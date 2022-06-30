The Biden administration has the legal power to end former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday, delivering a significant win for the new administration’s immigration policies.

The justices sent the case back to lower courts for another review of the decision-making process, but in the near term, the decision appears to grant the Biden administration significant leeway in pursuing its catch-and-release policy at the border.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for the 5-4 majority, said “‘may’ means ‘may’” in the law, and that gives Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discretion.

“Congress did not intend [the Immigration and Nationality Act] to tie the hands of the Executive in this manner,” he wrote. He was joined by Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

The decision was the last argued case to be released in the high court’s 2021-2022 term, and the last of Justice Breyer’s career.

Officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, the Trump-era policy said illegal immigrants who jumped the border and claimed some protection in the U.S. had to go back to Mexico and wait for their eventual court hearings.

The goal was to deny them a foothold in the U.S. — the incentive that had spurred the 2018-2019 migrant surge.

The Biden administration quickly moved to overturn the policy, and Texas led a lawsuit challenging the new president’s decision.

Leading the chief dissent Thursday, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said he read the law differently than the majority. He said Congress gave Mr. Mayorkas a set of options: detain migrants, push them back across the border or, in very limited circumstances, “parole” them into the country.

He said Mr. Mayorkas is intentionally skewing the options in order to release more people than Congress intended.

“DHS does not have the capacity to detain all inadmissible aliens encountered at the border, and no one suggests that DHS must do the impossible,” Justice Alito wrote. “But rather than avail itself of Congress’s clear statutory alternative to return inadmissible aliens to Mexico while they await proceedings in this country, DHS has concluded that it may forgo that option altogether and instead simply release into this country untold numbers of aliens who are very likely to be removed if they show up for their removal hearings.”

“This practice violates the clear terms of the law, but the Court looks the other way,” he concluded.

He was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett filed another dissent that largely agreed with Chief Justice Roberts, but said she didn’t think the case should have come to the high court in the way it did.

The ruling was not without a warning for the Biden administration.

Chief Justice Roberts said the parole power, which has been used on hundreds of thousands of migrants so far this year alone, is “not unbounded.”

“DHS may exercise its discretion to parole applicants ‘only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit,’” the chief justice said, quoting the law.

He said every administration, including GOP-led ones, has used parole “to some extent.” But his caution — and his words at oral argument earlier this year — indicate the high court doesn’t see Mr. Mayorkas with a blank check on how people can be paroled.

The Trump administration created MPP in 2019, as it dealt with the previous migrant surge.

The program started slowly, with Mexico acting as a reluctant partner. But as illegal crossings hit a torrid pace in the spring of that year, Mr. Trump warned Mexico to get on board. He threatened to impose crippling tariffs unless Mexico did more — and within days Mexico’s foreign minister was in Washington to strike a deal.

Mexico agreed to deploy its national guard to try to derail migrants en route to the U.S., and agreed to take back more people under MPP. The border numbers began to drop immediately.

Immigrant-rights groups, though, said MPP is cruel to migrants, forcing them back into rough conditions in Mexico. One human-rights group has documented thousands of abuses of MPP migrants, including kidnappings and assaults.

The Biden administration, siding with the activists, moved to kill the program early in the new president’s tenure.

But Texas and other GOP-led states sued, saying they would bear the brunt of the illegal newcomers.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee sitting in Texas, sided with them, ruling the administration had failed to justify its decision to kill the program. He cited Homeland Security’s own statistics that suggested MPP had helped solve the Trump-era border surge.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also sided with the states.

Thursday’s ruling skirted a reality of immigration: The government’s capacity to detain illegal border crossers.

If migrants can be detained pending their court hearings, they can be deported. If they are released, the data shows deportation rarely happens.

The Trump administration was committed to detention, using powers Congress granted to shift money around within Homeland Security so it could hold more than 50,000 people.

The Biden administration is more skeptical of detention, and is leaving thousands of beds empty even as it releases tens of thousands of people a week.

In May, ICE averaged filling 25,429 beds, or about 8,500 fewer than its funded capacity of 34,000. As of Monday, ICE counted just 23,981 people in detention, or about 10,000 fewer than average capacity.

During oral argument on the case, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar muddied the detention picture for the justices, mixing ICE’s longer-term detention capacity with Customs and Border Protection’s holding cells at the border.

Justice Kavanaugh said the blame lies with those who guard the government’s purse strings and have shown an “inability” to provide enough money for detention.

“But this Court has authority to address only the legal issues before us. We do not have authority to end the legislative stalemate or to resolve the underlying policy problems,” he wrote.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.