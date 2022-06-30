Vladimir Putin criticized Western world leaders Thursday after attendees of the G7 summit mocked the Russian president’s frequent shirtless appearance in front of the cameras.

“I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist,” Mr. Putin said to reporters. “But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case. It’s necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports.”

During their recent international meeting, which Russia was not part of, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joked about how they might be able to take a page out of Mr. Putin’s book and beat the heat in the room by removing their clothing.

“Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?” Mr. Johnson said. “We have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.”

Mr. Trudeau responded: “We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display.”

The Kremlin has previously released pictures of the Russian leader riding horseback shirtless.

“We’ve got to show them our pecs,” Mr. Johnson said.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.