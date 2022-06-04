Police are investigating vandalism at a faith-based pregnancy center just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

Washington Metro Police Department officers responded Friday morning to reports of damaged property after vandals splattered red paint on the front door of the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center and spray-painted “JANE SAYS” and “REVENGE” onto the building.

The investigation is ongoing as of Saturday morning.

The clinic’s director, Janet Durig, told Washington’s Fox 5 that she suspected the incident was in response to the upcoming Supreme Court decision on whether to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“Wouldn’t one assume that it has something to do with the upcoming Roe v. Wade announcement,” she said. “I’m assuming that’s what it would have something to do with.”

Police have not identified a suspect.

The clinic is a Christian faith-based non-profit that offers pregnancy testing, counseling, parenting classes and supplies for new parents.

Ms. Durig, who has run the organization for more than two decades, said this is the first time the clinic has been targeted.

“The reality is what we do here is truly life-changing to many people, and we are happy to be able to serve them and to help them,” she told Fox 5. “It’s sad that people can’t accept that there are people who choose life rather than have an abortion and that makes me sad.”

