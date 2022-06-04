President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated to a secure location on Saturday while in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after a private plane entered restricted airspace.

The president was taken to a nearby fire station shortly after the plane was detected.

“A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken,” a White House official told reporters. “There was no threat to the President of his family.”

The Secret Service is expected to provide more detail later Saturday.

CBS’ Bo Erickson reported seeing the president’s motorcade speed toward the fire station at just before 1 p.m.

“Right before the motorcade, I saw 2 military jets flying low over the beach town,” he said on Twitter.

