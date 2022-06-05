The Partygate may not be over for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Having emerged from a damaging series of revelations and punishments related to the scandal over parties and other Downing Street gatherings that defied Britain’s own COVID-19 lockdown rules, Mr. Johnson could be facing a rebellion in his own Conservative Party this week, according to a leading British newspaper.

The London Sunday Times reported that the colorful prime minister may face a formal leadership challenge as early as Wednesday as a growing number of Conservative members of Parliament say they have lost confidence in his leadership.

The Conservatives hold a large majority in Parliament, and one problem for the rebels has been who would take Mr. Johnson’s place should he be forced out.

Under party rules, just 54 Conservative members can force a no-confidence vote on the prime minister without having to reveal their names. Once the threshold is reached, a central party committee organizes the vote. If Mr. Johnson survives the vote, his job would be safe for at least another year.

Mr. Johnson, who faced an often hostile reception from crowds while attending events over the weekend linked to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations marking 70 years on the throne, has apologized for the lockdown violations but vowed to stay on the job.

He has survived many past scandals, but what the British press has dubbed Partygate has proven particularly damaging, given the images of the prime minister holding boozy staff meetings and surprise birthday parties while ordinary Britons were confined in their homes and unable to attend even funerals during the height of the pandemic.

Paying fines for his part in the Partygate scandal, Mr. Johnson became the first sitting prime minister in British history officially found to have broken the law.

Also fueling Conservative fears are recent losses in by-elections and polls showing the opposition Labor Party with a 20-point lead in some opinion polls.

