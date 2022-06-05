Federal authorities say Rajinder Pal Singh had figured out a pretty sweet scam, smuggling illegal immigrants from India across the northern border and into the Seattle area — by putting them in Ubers.

Investigators revealed evidence of more than 90 Uber trips they say showed patterns of smuggling that they connected to Mr. Singh from just one Uber account. And they traced a total of 17 accounts to his organization, according to court documents.

Mr. Singh’s arrest late last month underscored the dangers and vulnerabilities at the northern border, far from the U.S.-Mexico boundary that gets most of the attention these days.

His case also served to highlight the increasing numbers of illegal immigrants from Asia, and particularly India, who are testing that northern border, hoping the path less traveled will give them a chance to sneak by the Border Patrol and attain a foothold in the U.S.

In April, Customs and Border Protection agents and officers nabbed 1,197 Indians at the northern border, or about 13% of all border jumpers along the U.S.-Canada line. They made up less than 1% of encounters at the southern border.

It’s not just Indians. People from Asia are testing the northern border in large numbers, and are willing to pay dearly for the chance, authorities say.

David A. Spitzer, the Homeland Security Investigations agent who filed the affidavit backing the arrest of Mr. Singh, said those transgressing the northern border are paying anywhere from $30,000 to $70,000, which covers travel arrangements and often includes bogus documents to help them surmount legal obstacles.

Mr. Singh, 48, who also went by the name Jaspal Gill, charged $11,500 for his part of the smuggling journey, according to communications investigators recorded between him and a co-conspirator.

Mr. Spitzer said Mr. Singh had at least 17 accounts with Uber, the ridesharing company, dating back to 2018, and he would arrange for drivers to pick up migrants at the border and run them down to the area near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. He would then have them switch to another Uber.

Of the 17 accounts, four were still active when authorities moved in on Mr. Singh last month. One of those accounts was used exclusively to get people from the airport to stash houses Mr. Singh operated, according to court documents.

Mr. Spitzer said he tracked at least 90 rides billed to that account that showed signs of smuggling, because they were booked to times and locations that corresponded with another Uber that had just come from the border.

“Based on records provided by Uber, law enforcement’s knowledge of this investigation, and the patterns identified herein, investigators believe that members of the organization are splitting trips to obscure the origin of the trip, i.e., the international border, and to provide a potential lack of knowledge defense relating to the immigration status and/or manner of entry of the noncitizens that the organization is smuggling,” Mr. Spitzer said in his affidavit.

Uber didn’t respond to a request for comment, and neither did CBP.

Todd Bensman, national security fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, said the northern border, which stretches roughly three times the length of the southern border but is covered by only a fraction of the agents, is difficult to police.

“You’re always going to have all that wooded forest land, and lakes, and there’s no wall or anything like that, and there’s no border patrol out there. There’s like one guy for 10,000 acres, there’s no roads or anything, that’s a really tough proposition,” Mr. Bensman said.

The one thing the U.S. has going for it, though, is Canada, which is an able partner in screening its own arrivals. So, except for homegrown bad actors, anyone making it across into the U.S. has been vetted by authorities there.

That doesn’t prevent tragedies like the one in January, when a family of four Indian migrants was found dead by Canadian authorities just yards from the U.S. line, having been left behind by smugglers.

U.S. authorities tipped to the situation after arresting another group and discovering supplies for an infant — but not finding an infant among the migrants they nabbed. A massive search turned up the four bodies, huddled together in death.

Reporters who traced the family’s travels back to Gujarat, India, found stories of economic and social mobility circulating, enticing people to make the trip. The BBC learned of “clandestine travel networks” that moved families along the line.

For his part, Mr. Spitzer described a complex web of smuggling organizations operating in the Seattle area, with “brokers” arranging the travel and connecting the migrants with smugglers, who charge $2,000 to $5,000 to get from British Columbia across the border into the U.S.

That’s where U.S.-based organizers take over. According to communications investigators swept up in their probe, by January of this year Mr. Singh was charging $11,500 for a smuggling trip. That cash covered expenses such as rental cars or airplane tickets to help the migrants disperse from Seattle to their final destinations throughout the country, according to prosecutors.

“There are a lot of expenses,” Mr. Singh said in one conversation with a co-conspirator that agents said they recorded.

His smuggling escapades dipped during the early part of the pandemic, when Canada imposed restrictions on inbound flights, preventing would-be migrants from using it as a jumping-off point to reach the U.S.

When agents moved in on Mr. Singh, they searched his California home and found counterfeit identity documents and $30,000 in cash.

Indian nationals seem particularly drawn to the northern border. More than 40% of illegal immigrants from Indian nabbed by CBP at the borders this fiscal year were caught coming in from Canada. The ratio is even higher for other Asian nations. For China, nearly 80% of apprehensions came at the northern border, while for Filipinos it was 99%.

Like the Indians, most of those were caught at the border crossings.

Judging by Mr. Singh’s operation, it’s likely a significant number of others are sneaking in successfully.

The biggest worry is that terrorism suspects could be among those who got in undetected.

The Border Patrol says it hasn’t caught a single person at the northern border this year who is on the government’s terrorist screening database (TSDB). That’s striking because CBP officers, who man the official crossings, say they’ve encountered 115.

By contrast, at the southern border, the ratio is roughly even, with Border Patrol nabbing 35 people who flagged in the TSDB, while CBP officers encountered 42.

Mr. Bensman, who wrote a book on terrorism, “America’s Covert Border War,” offered a caveat. He said it’s possible many of those entries are for one or two persons — perhaps commercial truck drivers — who are making multiple trips in and out, and quietly get flagged each time.

“It could be one guy who crosses three times a week and it jacks up the number of hits,” Mr. Bensman said.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.