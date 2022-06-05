Pope Francis on Pentecost Sunday called on world leaders to end the war in Ukraine, issuing the urgent plea “Do not lead humanity into ruin, please! Do not lead humanity into ruin, please!”

Addressing a gathering at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Francis decried “the macabre destruction of cities and villages in the east of Ukraine” and asked that “true negotiations take place, real talks for a cease-fire and for a sustainable solution.”

“Let us continue, please, to pray and to strive tirelessly for peace,” he said.

The pope said the war is the opposite of what happened nearly two millennia ago on the first Pentecost, when those “who speak different languages” encountered and understood each other. Instead, those in Ukraine confront “the nightmare of war, which is the negation of God’s dream,” he said.

Francis said those in the conflict are “peoples in conflict with one another, peoples who kill each other, people being driven from their homes instead of being brought closer.”

Francis has often issued calls for peace during the war that began Feb. 24 but has not named Russia or President Vladimir Putin in any of them, including Sunday’s appeal.

The pope lauded the recent two-month extension of a truce in Yemen, which has been torn by war between the Saudi-backed national government and Houthi rebels aligned with Iran.

“I hope that this sign of hope may be a further step to put an end to that bloody conflict, which has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises of our times,” Francis said. “Please, do not forget to spare a thought for the children of Yemen: hunger, destruction, lack of education, lack of everything. Let us think of the children!”

