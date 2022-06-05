Sen. Chris Murphy said Sunday that President Biden should not get involved in the bipartisan gun negotiations on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that it is imperative that lawmakers fashion the deal on their own.

“I think the Senate needs to do this ourselves,” he said. “I’ve talked to the White House every single day since these negotiations began, but right now the Senate needs to handle these negotiations.”

Mr. Murphy and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, are crafting a deal they hope can garner at least 60 votes within the Senate.

The talks center on incremental changes to background checks and federal incentives for states to adopt “red flag” laws that allow authorities to confiscate firearms from people a court deems dangerous. Republican negotiators also are discussing bolstering funds for mental health and school security.

Mr. Biden nearly upended those negotiations last week. In a prime-time address to the nation, the president called for an assault weapons ban and expanded background checks for gun purchases.

The president also urged Congress to change liability laws to allow gun manufacturers to be sued for shootings and make gun owners liable for not keeping their firearms locked up.

“This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s about protecting children, about protecting families. … It’s about protecting our freedom to go to school, to a grocery store, to a church without being shot and killed.”

Mr. Murphy said that, with the Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, there are not enough votes for such an ambitious spate of gun control legislation.

“Right now we’re trying to discover what can get 60 votes,” said Mr. Murphy. “We’re not gonna do everything I want. We are not going to put a piece of legislation on the table that’s going to ban assault weapons or we’re not going to pass comprehensive background checks.”

