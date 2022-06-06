Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday he will not attend the Summit of Americas in California this week because certain Western Hemisphere countries, led by communists or socialists, were excluded.

Mr. Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference that he would send Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in his place.

The boycott will be seen as a swipe at President Biden, who is hosting the event and decided against inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela because of their poor records on human rights and democracy.

However, Mr. Lopez Obrador plans to visit Mr. Biden in July, according to Reuters.

The summit will be held in Los Angeles this week. Mr. Biden, who will travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday, will use the event to push for a more “secure, middle class and democratic” region.

However, some critics said excluding nations will make it more difficult to solve regional problems such as illegal immigration and shortfalls in energy supplies.

Mr. Lopez Obrador had signaled for weeks that he might skip the event, which is held every three years, if some countries were excluded.

