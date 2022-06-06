Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly turned back an internal Conservative party revolt, ensuring the colorful British leader will stay in his post for at least another year.

The no-confidence measure forced by dissidents within Mr. Johnson’s ruling party reflected continuing anger over the fallout from “Partygate,” where Mr. Johnson and his aides admitted to flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules with office gatherings and birthday parties, and fears that Mr. Johnson’s ethical woes will cost the party at the polls as the opposition Labor Party surges.

The 211-148 vote in Mr. Johnson’s favor among Tory MPs, as reported by Sky News, was uncomfortably close. Some 40% of the 359 votes cast went against the prime minister and some of Mr. Johnson’s opponents were already saying his position as head of the majority will soon be untenable.

Still, Mr. Johnson was able to count on enough backbench support with an argument that it was no time to change leaders when the country faces economic strains and the diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine drags on.

Mr. Johnson made a personal closed-door appeal to skeptical Tory backbenchers before the Monday evening vote, reportedly stressing his record in leading the Conservatives to a massive majority in a 2019 general election.

A number of top Johnson aides and potential Cabinet rivals also came out publicly in support of the prime minister. But there was genuine drama during the day over whether Mr. Johnson’s appeals for party unity would prevail in the face of rising anger at his personal behavior.

Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, mentioned as a possible replacement should Mr. Johnson lose the vote, argued that Mr. Johnson had to go in the face of polls that showed his own unpopularity was dragging down the party, even if the timing was not ideal.

“Having been trusted with power, Conservative MPs know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve,” he said in a statement on Twitter. ” … And because we are no longer trusted by the electorate, who know this too, we are set to lose the next general election.

Others said to be in the mix to succeed Mr. Johnson included Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, though Mr. Sunak like a lot of would-be contenders was also tarnished by Partygate and other recent financial scandals.

Mr. Johnson said before the internal party vote that he welcomed the open challenge, after a long period of private grumbling from some Conservatives over his leadership. “Partygate,” as the British press has dubbed the incident and its fallout, has been a particular drain, with Mr. Johnson acknowledging he and his staff held alcohol-fueled staff gatherings and parties at a time when the rest of the country was virtually shut down over COVID-19 lockdown rules in 2020.

“Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement Monday.

The ballot was secret but many Johnson supporters and critics made statements during the day about their decision. Some argue just getting the support to hold the vote weakens Mr. Johnson’s standing.

David Davis, a onetime secretary on Brexit issues in Mr. Johnson’s Cabinet who supported ousting his former boss, told British television Mr. Johnson could win the battle Monday but lose the war politically.

“I think Boris will win technically, but I think it will be a psychological defeat, in the sense of a very large number of people are voting against, probably more than are expected,” Mr. Davis said. “I suspect quite a lot of ministers who are obviously publicly saying they’re voting one way will vote the other.”

