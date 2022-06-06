Great Britain will send to Ukraine multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) that can strike targets up to 50 miles away with precision-guided rockets to help the country defend itself against Russian aggression, British defense officials said Monday.

The decision to send the M270 launchers came in response to Ukraine’s request for longer-range precision weapons to help counter Russian heavy artillery that has devastated the disputed Donbas region, British military officials said in a statement.

The decision also has been made in coordination with the U.S., which is sending the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) variant of the MLRS to Ukraine, officials said.

“As Russia’s tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement. “These high-capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery which Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities.”

Ukrainian troops will be instructed in Britain on how to use the rocket systems, British officials said.

President Biden signed off on sending the HIMARS rocket system to Ukraine after receiving assurances it would not be used to strike targets inside Russia.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.