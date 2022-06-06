NEWS AND OPINION:

A news organization centered on politics in the Granite State cites the undeniable challenge facing Democrats in both the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential bout.

“Their president is the most unpopular in the history of modern polling. Gas prices on their watch are about to hit $5 a gallon — and then keep rising. Inflation is higher than it has been in 40 years, and shoppers are being forced to cut back on basics” writes Michael Graham, managing editor of the New Hampshire Journal.

“At the southern border, record numbers of undocumented immigrants are pouring into the country. At the northern border, moms are driving to Canada to find baby formula for their children. Crime is rising, parents are fleeing public schools, and COVID is still infecting thousands every day. And then there’s Afghanistan, China, Iran, and Russia,” Mr. Graham continued.

“Welcome to the Democrats’ Thunderdome 2022,” he observed, citing a poll from his own publication that found President Biden with a 39% approval rating.

Dante Scale, a University of New Hampshire political science professor, told the Journal that “what strikes me this cycle is that the Biden presidency already feels worn out. He’s like a second-term president.”

THE ‘JUNIORS’

There are seven states holding primary elections Tuesday. Voters head to the polls in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Let’s focus on one for the time being. What’s of note in the Garden State?

The New Jersey “juniors” are in focus.

“Voters will decide if they will pick a pair of Juniors as general election nominees in contests that could show the power of strong name ID,” explains a report from Roll Call.

“In the 7th District, Tom Kean Jr., the former state Senate Republican leader and son of the state’s former governor, is seeking a rematch with Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, one of the most vulnerable incumbents up for reelection. For that to happen, Kean must beat six other Republicans, including some who argue he is not conservative enough,” the report said.

“While Kean trails Malinowski in fundraising, he’s outraised all of his primary opponents, bringing in $2.2 million, with $1.2 million on hand as of May 18. Inside Elections rates the November race a toss-up,” it continued.

“In the 8th District, Rob Menendez, the son of Sen. Bob Menendez, is running for the Democratic nomination after Rep. Albio Sires said he would retire at the end of this session. Menendez, who had raised more than $1 million through May 18, faces David Ocampo Grajales and Ane Roseborough-Eberhard, who had not disclosed any fundraising. The state’s Democratic establishment has backed Menendez,” Roll Call advises.

BLAME THE CULTURE

The debate on firearms goes on.

“Gun control is about blaming the disorder, violence, and nihilism of American life on guns, rather than on a corrupt culture,” writes Nathanael Blake, a senior contributor to The Federalist and a postdoctoral fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

“Having encouraged almost every policy and cultural change that has made America less virtuous and more violent, the left has no idea how to make America peaceful, other than piling more restrictions on guns. Violent crime thrives in Democratic-run cities, and the seeds of nihilistic terrorism perpetrated by mass shooters are most commonly cultivated in the soil of family and social decay,” Mr. Blake noted in an essay published Monday.

“The obvious political response to this deliberate cultural and social destruction is to vote Republican, warts and all,” he later advised.

A HELPFUL RESOURCE

Organizations, businesses and individuals interested in the practical and creative side of historic preservation can now consult HistoricFunding.com, a new site now up and running which provides a comprehensive funding resource for historic preservation and cultural resource management.

The database includes over 7,500 funding programs such as grants, loans, tax incentives and rebate programs along with contacts for work-training and educational programs such as internships, fellowships, scholarships, apprenticeships, and residency programs.

ONE FOR THE NATION’S CAPITAL

Ahoy. Let’s venture to the sea for a moment, or more specifically, under the sea.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro reveals that the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine will be officially named USS District of Columbia — or “SSBN 826” in seagoing parlance.

“The decision to name SSBN 826 is to alleviate any name conflicts with the already-commissioned USS Columbia (SSN 771). §10 U.S.C. 8662(a) states that not more than one vessel of the Navy may have the same name,” the Defense Department said in a notice released Monday.

“SSBN 826 will be named after the nation’s capital while SSN 771 is named after cities in South Carolina, Missouri, and Illinois named Columbia, following the naval tradition of SSNs being named after U.S. cities,” the notice said.

“The District of Columbia is rich with naval history. The Washington Navy Yard is our oldest shore facility. Marines like Montford Point Marine Herman Darden and Brigadier General Anthony Henderson and Sailors like Yeoman Charlotte Louise Berry Winters and Medal of Honor Recipient First Class Fireman John Rush were born and raised in D.C.,” Mr. Del Toro said.

“This is why I prefer to call D.C. not just our nation’s capital, but instead, our naval capital. The naming of the USS District of Columbia honors this,” he noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 61% of U.S. adults are “generally pessimistic” about the opportunity for most people to achieve the American dream.

• 60% are not confident they could pay for a large expense like a downpayment on a home or a new car.

• 56% are not confident they will have enough savings for their retirement.

• 27% describe the nation’s economy these days as “poor.“

• 55% describe the economy as “not so good.”

• 16% would describe the U.S. economy as “good.”

• 1% would describe the economy as “excellent.”

SOURCE: A Wall Street Journal/NORC poll of 1,071 U.S. adults conducted May 9-17 and released Monday.

