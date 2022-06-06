President Biden will make an appearance Wednesday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as part of a trip to Los Angeles for the ninth Summit of the Americas.

The taping for Mr. Kimmel’s late-night talk show will be Mr. Biden’s first one-on-one interview since he sat down with NBC anchor Lester Holt for the Super Bowl in early February.

Mr. Kimmel promoted the show in a tweet late Sunday.

“Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey,” he tweeted with airing times of 11:35 p.m. Eastern and 10:35 p.m. Central.

Republicans and others have criticized Mr. Biden for failing to take tough questions in one-on-one situations more frequently, saying he’s over-reliant on notes and Teleprompters while the nation suffers from inflation and other crises.

The president faces low approval numbers, so the appearance on a comedy-driven show will be seen as an attempt to boost his personal ratings.

Mr. Biden will head to California on Wednesday and stay for the summit and other events in Los Angeles. He is scheduled to travel to New Mexico on Saturday to meet with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and discuss recent wildfires.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.