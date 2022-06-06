A Navy pilot was killed when his jet fighter crashed Friday in an area of California’s Mojave Desert near Death Valley National Park.

On Sunday, the Navy identified the pilot as Lt. Richard Bullock. He was flying a F/A-18E Super Hornet on a “routine training mission” when the jet fighter went down in a remote, unpopulated area. There were no civilian casualties, Navy officials said.

Lt. Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, about 35 miles south of Fresno, California.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. The area is restricted while recovery efforts are continuing, officials said.

“The Navy mourns this tragic loss alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Lt. Bullock,” U.S. Naval Air Forces said in a statement.

