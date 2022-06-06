The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a case brought by a St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters. Husband-and-wife attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey were protesting the state of Missouri’s suspension of their law licenses over the incident.

The couple had asked the high court to decide if a lawyer can be sanctioned after engaging in actions protected by the Constitution — specifically the Second Amendment — but the justices, with no comment, declined to weigh in.

It would have taken four justices to vote in favor of reviewing the dispute.

The McCloskeys stood on their lawn in June 2020 with firearms to protect their home from hundreds of racial justice protesters following the killing of a Black man, George Floyd, by a White police officer.

After witnessing looting and arson in other areas of the city, the McCloskeys said in court papers that they were attempting to protect their property.

The incident, though, made headlines and the couple was charged by the St. Louis City attorney with a felony for unlawfully brandishing firearms.

With the understanding that the governor would pardon them, they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Thirteen days later, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson did in fact issue pardons.

But two months later, a complaint was filed against their law licenses over their conduct.

The Supreme Court of Missouri temporarily suspended their law licenses in February after several months of review, but it halted the suspension so long as the couple served a year of probation.

