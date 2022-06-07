President Biden met Tuesday with the lead Senate Democrat working to craft a bipartisan gun deal as the talks continued.

Mr. Biden met with Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, at the White House to discuss the topic. The 30-minute meeting served to bring the commander in chief up to speed on the negotiations.

“We had a good conversation, obviously we’ve still got work to do in the Senate and I’m grateful that the White House is giving us the space necessary to get a deal done,” Mr. Murphy said. “It’s important to keep him posted on our discussions because ultimately we need the president to support it and sign the legislation.”

