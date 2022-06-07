Scientists are buzzing about “unheard of” results in a small cancer-drug trial in New York City that led to complete remission in all 18 of its patients.

Rectal cancer patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center faced the prospect of grueling procedures and chemotherapy treatments but were pleasantly surprised when a drug from GlaxoSmithKline completely eradicated their cancer.

“I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer,” Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr., who had described the results in the New England Journal of Medicine, told The New York Times.

The drug, dostarlimab, is a type of “checkpoint inhibitor.” These drugs help the body identify cancer cells so the immunity system can destroy them.

The study was small and involved patients with locally advanced tumors that had not spread to organs.

The results will need to be replicated, but doctors across the country were surprised by the results and the drug’s potential to replace surgical solutions.

The drug, which costs about $11,000 per dose, is given every three weeks for six months.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.