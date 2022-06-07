The Department of Homeland Security issued a new terror alert Tuesday warning that anger over the chaotic U.S.-Mexico border or a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion rights could lead to more mass violence.

The department pointed to recent mass shootings and said the threat environment is “dynamic,” with a number of future events that could serve as focal points for those intent on carrying out attacks.

“Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances related to their perception that the U.S. government is unwilling or unable to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States,” the department said in a new National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

“We assess that there is increased risk of domestic violent extremists using changes in border security-related policies and/or enforcement mechanisms to justify violence against individuals, such as minorities and law enforcement officials involved in the enforcement of border security,” the department said.

Officials also cited the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on abortion as a danger, saying those on either side of the issue have taken to online forums to encourage violence.

The 2022 election could also draw attacks on government institutions, political parties, candidates and the elections themselves, the department said.

“As recent acts of violence in communities across the country have so tragically demonstrated, the nation remains in a heightened threat environment, and we expect that environment will become more dynamic in the coming months,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

