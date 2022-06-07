Rep. Eric Swalwell spent $60,000 of his campaign funds on travel expenses, including luxury hotel stays and limo services, according to campaign finance reports.

The California Democrat has spent thousands of dollars at swanky hotels, including $4,708 at Loews Miami Beach, a four-star luxury hotel, and $1,153.63 for a recent stay at Santa Monica Proper Hotel, a five-star hotel on the ocean.

He previously stayed at the Santa Monica hotel, where he spent thousands of more dollars in April.

Mr. Swalwell also spent $1,752 at La Maison Champs Elysees in Paris, where rooms start around $1,000.

In addition to the hotel stays, the congressman dished out about $6,000 for limousine services over six weeks.

In total, Mr. Swalwell’s campaign committee spent more on travel in the past month than on service expenses, including consulting and fundraising.

Mr. Swalwell has raised more than $2.5 million this campaign cycle.

His campaign did not immediately respond for comment.

