The former lead singer of the Sex Pistols no longer espouses the anti-establishment message of the British punk rock band’s signature hit “Anarchy in the U.K.”

In a June 1 essay for The Times of London, Johnny Rotten, who now goes by his legal name John Lydon, denounced the lyrics that he once screamed in performances.

“Anarchy is a terrible idea,” wrote Mr. Lydon, now 66.

The singer slammed anarchist websites for promoting anti-authoritarian messages “in designer Dr. Martens, clever little rucksacks and nicely manufactured balaclavas.”

Mr. Lydon, who formed the platinum-selling band with the late Sid Vicious and others in 1975, also said he has “no animosity against any one of the royal family” despite his opposition to funding the monarchy with tax money.

“God bless the Queen,” he wrote in the essay, printed in time for Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee celebrations. “She’s put up with a lot.”

The hit Sex Pistols’ single “God Save the Queen” was banned from playlists across the United Kingdom when it was released for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977. A limited re-release for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year sold out quickly.

