A U.S. service member may be responsible for an explosion at a military base in eastern Syria that initially was thought to have been the result of a mortar or rocket attack, officials said.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at the base known as Green Village.

“The explosions in Green Village were not the result of indirect fire but rather the deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual at an ammunition holding area and shower facility,” officials with Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led mission against the Islamic State, said in a statement after the incident.

The suspect is now in the U.S. but has not been identified, according to media reports.

The blasts hit a pair of support buildings at the base. Four troops were evaluated for minor injuries, including possible traumatic brain injuries, according to The Associated Press.

