Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey delivered a fiery, emotional speech on gun control at the White House press briefing on Tuesday, sharing stories of the children who died in a mass shooting last month in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

Mr. McConaughey began the briefing by giving remarks for 20 minutes, talking about the lives of those killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers died. He concluded with an impassioned plea for gun reform legislation.

“I’m here today in the hopes of applying what energy, reason and passion that I have into trying to turn this moment into a reality. Because as I said, this moment is different,” he said.

Mr. McConaughey is in Washington this week to meet with lawmakers about gun legislation. Last year, Mr. McConaughey publicly flirted with a run for governor in Texas, but ultimately decided not to throw his hat in the ring.

At times overcome with emotion on Tuesday, Mr. McConaughey talked about visiting Uvalde after the shooting.

“You can feel the shock in the town. You could feel the pain, the denial, the disillusion, blame, sadness, loss of life, dreams halted,” he said.

President Biden earlier Tuesday met with Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, who is overseeing bipartisan negotiations on gun reform.

Mr. Murphy has remained optimistic that a deal can be reached, but other lawmakers have expressed skepticism that an agreement would be in place by the end of the week.

