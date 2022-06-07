Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has hired British right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos as an intern for her office on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Yiannopoulos posted a photo of his congressional ID badge on Telegram on Monday, saying he is working unpaid for a friend.

“I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement,” Mr. Yiannopoulos said. “But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!”

Mrs. Greene, a conservative firebrand, said Mr. Yiannopoulos has a unique personal story.

“So I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life. Great story!” Mrs. Greene told The Daily Beast.

Mr. Yiannopoulos rose to prominence in the early years of the Trump presidency but faded from view after making remarks appearing to defend pedophilia.

The former media figure recently declared himself to be “ex-gay” last year, advocating for the discredited practice of conversion therapy.

“I treat it like an addiction,” Mr. Yiannopoulos said, adding that he hopes people will pray for him.

Typically, internships on Capitol Hill are reserved for students and early career individuals. Mr. Yiannopoulos, a former editor for Breitbart News, is 37.

