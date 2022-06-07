A new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that most Americans distrust the federal government and are increasingly unhappy with its handling of the economy.

Pew reported Monday that 20% of Americans trust the government to “do what is right just about always/most of the time.” That’s down from 24% in April 2021 and 27% in April 2020 in previous Pew polls.

Trust in the government to handle the economy has fallen sharply among Americans, who list inflation as their top concern.

Pew reported that the percentage giving the government a positive rating for strengthening the economy has declined 17 points since 2020, from 54% to 37%.

Americans’ overall distrust of the government “has changed very little since former President George W. Bush’s second term in office,” Pew said.

The sentiment varies depending on the party that controls the White House, with Democrats expressing more trust under the Biden administration than during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The poll found that 29% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents trust the government, with 9% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents agreeing.

In April 2020, during the last year of Mr. Trump’s term, Pew found that 36% of Republicans and 18% of Democrats trusted the government.

The survey of 5,074 adults in the Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel was conducted April 25-May 1. The margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.

