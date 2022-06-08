An 11-year-old survivor of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas told the House Oversight Committee Wednesday that she lived in fear of another violent tragedy.

Fourth-grade student Miah Cerrillo told the committee that she survived the carnage at Robb Elementary School by smearing herself with a classmate’s blood and pretending to be dead.

“He told my teacher goodnight and shot her in the head,” she said. “Then he shot some of my classmates … he shot my friend Elizabeth and I thought he would come back to the room so I grabbed the blood and I put it all over me and stayed quiet.”

Ms. Cerrillo told the committee that she wanted nothing more but “security” and feared another shooting would happen again at her school.

The testimony was one of only several presented before the Oversight Committee as it probes the nation’s terrifying gun violence epidemic. Ms. Cerrillo was initially scheduled to testify in front of the committee as part of a probe into the nation’s terrifying gun violence epidemic, but those plans were scrapped at the last minute.

Instead, the committee was shown a two-minute recorded video of Ms. Cerrillo detailing her recollection of the shooting.

“Miah, her family and her pediatrician have made the decision to have her not appear in person, and she will be represented by her father who will introduce her recorded testimony,” said House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, New York Democrat.

Lawmakers also heard from the parents of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde shooting.

“Somewhere out there a mom is listening to our testimony [and] thinking, ‘I can’t even imagine their pain,’ not knowing that our reality will one day be hers unless we act now,” said Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter perished in the shooting.

