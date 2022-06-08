An armed man was arrested Wednesday outside the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Officials said the man told authorities that he planned to kill the justice, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the incident.

The man was taken to a Montgomery County police station.

The homes of some of the court’s conservative justices have been targeted for protests since a leaked draft opinion indicating they would overturn national abortion rights was published last month.

In the draft opinion published by Politico, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said abortion laws should return to the state legislatures, thus overturning 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said the draft opinion was authentic but noted that it did not represent a final ruling. He ordered the court’s marshal to investigate who leaked the document.

The abortion ruling is expected to be issued by the end of June.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.