Rep. Katie Porter, vice chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, will face former GOP state Rep. Scott Baugh in November’s general election.

Ms. Porter and Mr. Baugh received the most votes in California’s primary election on Tuesday. California uses a top-two primary system, meaning the two candidates who receive the most votes will move onto the general election, regardless of party.

“Change is coming. Next up, November,” Mr. Baugh tweeted after his victory.

Mr. Baugh got more than 30% of the vote, easily defeating three other Republicans including Amy Phan West, a Vietnamese immigrant and small business owner, who got around 8%, information technology consultant Brian Burley received over 7% and cinematographer Errol Webber got around 2%.

Mr. Baugh was once the leader of the California Assembly and headed the Orange County GOP.

Ms. Porter is a central target of the House Republicans’ campaign arm.

She is seen as a potential Senate contender to succeed longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she retires in 2024.

Ms. Porter is popular among the activist wing of the Democratic Party and has $18 million of campaign cash on hand heading into her re-election.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.