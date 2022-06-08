House Democrats said they’re ready to “tell the story” of what happened on Jan. 6 2021 that resulted in a riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting they will do so in a nonpartisan fashion.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus and a member of the committee, said the goal for the panel has always been to be as neutral as possible while they investigate how the riot occurred.

“This is a group who has come together in an apolitical way, in a nonpartisan way to tell that story,” Mr. Aguilar told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ve asked to take the politics out of it.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the caucus, said he supported the work of the committee, which he believed was conducting its work “in a serious, sober, and substantive fashion.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have characterized the committee as a midterm motivator for their base and an attempt to silence and attack conservatives.

“This committee is not about seeking the truth. It is a smear campaign against President Donald Trump, against Republican members of Congress and against Trump voters across this country,” said GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik.

In nearly a year, the Democrat-led committee will hold its first public hearing investigating the riot.

The committee will call documentarian Nick Quested and Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards to testify during the primetime hour on Thursday.

Mr. Quested will testify about his experience filming members of the Proud Boys in the week leading up to the riot, and Ms. Edwards will discuss being on duty during the riot. She was injured as part of an altercation that involved members of the far-right group, the Proud Boys.

Most cable news networks, except for Fox News, will air at least part of the hearing live.

Fox News’ sister channel, Fox Business Network, will carry special coverage of the hearing starting at 8 p.m. EST.

