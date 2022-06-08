NEWS AND OPINION:

Former President Donald Trump is more than welcome at the upcoming Road to Majority conference, a significant annual event organized by the Faith & Freedom Coalition. Mr. Trump is the keynote speaker for the conference, which will feature a spectrum of conservative heavyweights from both the political and cultural realms.

The Georgia-based organization offered a refreshingly civil announcement for the occasion, noting they were “delighted to announce” that Mr. Trump would be part of the big doings, and that he was considered “the most pro-life president in history” and a “loyal friend” to people of faith.

“It is a privilege to welcome former President Donald J. Trump back as a speaker for our Road to Majority conference for the seventh time,” Timothy Head, the Coalition’s executive director, said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Six years ago, he began the fight to make America great again, and since that moment he has delivered some of the most consequential victories for our movement and our nation — victories that continue to inspire leaders in states and communities around the country. Donald J. Trump remains committed to protecting religious liberties, defending family values, and putting Americans first. His presence at this conference will undoubtedly inspire attendees to stand firm in defending conservative values and electing leaders that will do the same this November,” Mr. Head noted.

The three-day event will be staged June 16-18 in Nashville.

The organizers deemed Mr. Trump “a loyal friend to people of faith,” one who strengthened America’s alliance with Israel, advanced the Abraham Accords, and appointed three Supreme Court justices and hundreds of judges “to interpret the Constitution as our Founders intended.”

The very expansive speaker’s roster also includes Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Rick Scott of Florida. The Republican House members on tap include Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, and Michael Waltz of Florida.

Also on the program: Lt. Govs. Winsome Sears of Virginia and Mark Robinson of North Carolina, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and the list goes on.

Find the details at FFCoalition.com.

THE DOG AND BALONEY SHOW

Things are very tough right now in the U.S., but by golly, the show must go on.

“With inflation at gas pumps and supermarkets forcing Americans to pinch pennies, rising violent crime spreading fear, and public schools pushing racial and sexual indoctrination, most voters say it’s time for a change in Washington,” wrote New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin.

“The Democrats holding power have run out of excuses and even stopped making promises of quick progress. But they do have plans to entertain you in hopes you’ll forget your worries — and stick with the party that’s bringing you all those problems. Lights, camera, propaganda!” he advised.

“That’s what they are offering, starting Thursday with a primetime House hearing on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. It’s been more than 500 days since that awful event and while most people have moved on, Democrats refuse to do so,” Mr. Goodwin continued.

“And they’re going to make it hard for you to refuse to watch their performance because all their media handmaidens have signed on to provide live coverage,” Mr. Goodwin noted.

THE MEDIA RATIONALE

Speaking of the aforementioned hearing, the broadcast media appears to be primed for the occasion.

“Everything about the hearing Thursday night is unprecedented,” CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane told TheWrap, a media and entertainment industry source.

“This is the largest criminal investigation in American history and the committee is doing the only investigation of its kind in American history,” Mr. MacFarlane declared.

Brandon Katz, an analyst for The Wrap, added that “the House committee’s first public prime-time hearing Thursday is expected to be followed by hearings through the end of June before a final hearing in September. Former President of ABC News James Goldston will be orchestrating the coverage across the mix of daytime and prime-time as if it were explosive must-see TV. The aim is to capture the attention of the nation and the world with this high-drama running event.”

FOXIFIED

During the week of May 30-June 5, Fox News ruled the cable news airwaves, with an average primetime audience of 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The network also aired 93 of the top 100 cable newscasts for the week — led by “The Five,” which was the most-watched cable news program of the week across the board, with 3.2 million viewers.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” placed second with an audience of 3 million, followed by “Jesse Watters Primetime” with 2.5 million.

In the business realm, Fox Business Network averaged 184,000 daytime viewers, topping CNBC for the third consecutive week, which drew 173,000 viewers. In the Sunday media-analysis show department, “MediaBuzz” enjoyed 1.2 million viewers, trouncing CNN’s “Reliable Sources” which attracted 677,000 viewers.

POLL DU JOUR

• 55% of U.S. adults oppose ending Title 42, a pandemic-era rule which returned migrants during public health emergencies; 81% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 41% overall say future immigration the U.S. from other countries should be decreased; 67% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 35% say it should remain at the present level; 24% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 24% say the level should be increased; 9% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Politico/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll of 1,025 U.S. adults, conducted May 6-9 and released Wednesday.

