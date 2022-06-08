Moderna said Wednesday that a COVID-19 booster candidate designed to target omicron sparked a “superior” antibody response to the pesky variant than its original vaccine, as U.S. officials decide whether better-tailored shots will be needed by fall.

The Massachusetts-based company said it will submit its findings to regulators in the coming weeks in pursuit of authorization by the summer.

The Moderna candidate is a “bivalent” booster that combines its original vaccine with material targeting omicron.

“We are thrilled to share the preliminary data analysis on [the booster candidate], which is the second demonstration of superiority of our bivalent booster platform against variants of concern and represents an innovation in the fight against COVID,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to discuss on June 28 whether Pfizer and Moderna, the dominant vaccine makers, should pivot toward omicron-specific boosters given the extent to which the virus has mutated since the original strain appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

Scientists say available vaccines can stave off severe disease but protection from the shots wanes over time and omicron is able to evade some of the protection from two doses.

The Moderna study did not examine the effectiveness of the booster, known as mRNA-1273.214, but it documented an antibody response that is 1.75 times the level of neutralizing antibodies as the existing vaccine.

Scientists remained worried, however, that the virus is evolving so fast that it will be difficult for drugmakers to keep up and manufacture targeted vaccines.

Variants dubbed BA.4 and BA.5 are becoming a concern and could out-compete existing sub-lineages of omicron in the coming weeks or months. It is unclear if they cause worse disease but they account for 13% of U.S. cases, up from about 7.5% the prior week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts said the U.S. may face an annual booster campaign, like the flu, in which drugmakers make their best estimate of what will be circulating and try to forge shots that are as effective as possible but not perfectly targeted.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.