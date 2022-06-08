Progressive activists are still planning to protest outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh on the same day a man was arrested for planning to kill him over upcoming rulings on abortion and gun rights.

“We’re protesting peacefully at his home again tonight,” Ruth Sent Us, a pro-choice and progressive group, posted on its Twitter account.

The organization has been leading protests outside the home of Supreme Court justices, vowing to continue their “civil disobedience” despite laws prohibiting the gathering outside of the justices’ homes or against obstructing justice.

Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Crisis Network, questioned how long the Justice Department will allow the residential protests to go on.

“Are. You. Kidding. Me. Ruth Sent Us is planning to protest at Justice Kavanaugh’s home tonight,” Ms. Severino wrote on Twitter. “How long will Merrick Garland let this go on?”

A state law in Virginia makes it a misdemeanor to protest outside of residences, while federal law bans protests aimed at obstructing justice. At least three justices reside in Virginia.

SEE ALSO: ‘Ruth Sent Us’ activists plan abortion protests at churches, Supreme Court justices’ homes

Justice Kavanaugh, though, resides in Maryland.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was arrested near the justice’s home after arriving via a taxicab, carrying a knife and a handgun among other tools. He told police he was suicidal and wanted to give his death meaning by killing Justice Kavanaugh.

The man, Nicholas John Roske, is in federal custody. He told agents he was outraged by the justice’s position on abortion rights and over recent mass shootings.

Court watchers were aghast when news broke earlier this month that the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that gave women a right to an abortion.

Pro-choice protesters have shown up outside the houses of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Justice Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.

It is the first time a full draft opinion has been leaked in the Supreme Court’s 233-year history.

SEE ALSO: Pro-choice Ruth Sent Us plans more protests at justices’ homes despite laws against it

In the draft opinion, Justice Alito said abortion should return to the state legislatures.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion,” he wrote. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

“It’s time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” reads the opinion, which was dated in February.

An official ruling in the case is expected by the end of June.

Justice Roberts said the draft opinion was authentic but noted it did not represent a final ruling. He has called for an investigation to uncover who leaked the document to the press.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.