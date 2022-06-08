Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon has subpoenaed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Bannon, who is facing two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the committee, is demanding documents generated as part of the panel’s nearly yearlong probe into the Capitol riot.

He says the charges against him are politically motivated and the committee has conflicts of interest.

His trial is scheduled to begin next month. He has pleaded not guilty.

The subpoenas, which Bannon lawyer David Schoen filed last week, call on 16 lawmakers and congressional staffers to testify at the trial in addition to handing over documents.

Among those named in the subpoenas are Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat; all nine members of the Democrat-led House special committee; and three committee staffers.

He also subpoenaed House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat.

Mr. Bannon is one of four witnesses the committee has moved to hold in contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with its probe.

The Justice Department is pursuing criminal contempt charges against Mr. Bannon and former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. It has declined to indict the other two former White House officials — Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino — who also declined to testify before the committee.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.