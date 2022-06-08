German authorities say a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, reportedly injuring several people.

Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.

He couldn’t immediately confirm a report by public broadcaster RBB that at least 10 people had been injured.