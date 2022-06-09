Five House Republicans broke ranks on Thursday and stared down the gun lobby by backing a Democratic-led effort to create a national “red flag” law.

In a 224 to 202 vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi secured passage of the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act. The legislation allows courts to issue extreme risk protection orders that ban individuals deemed dangerous from purchasing or possessing firearms.

“It’s not the video games. It’s not more people with violent tendencies. It’s the all-too-easy access to guns in America that makes firearms the number one cause of death for our children over age one,” said Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat. “And it’s got to stop.”

The vote wound up splintering Democrats and Republicans. Overall, five House Republicans backed the red flag bill, while one Democrat — Rep. Jared Golden of Maine — opposed.

GOP supporters of the bill included Reps. Fred Upton of Michigan, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Chris Jacobs of New York.

Apart from allowing courts to confiscate guns from citizens who are deemed a threat, the bill also incentivizes states to adopt their own red flag laws. It was authored by Rep. Lucy McBath, a Georgia Democrat whose son was killed in 2012 because of gun violence.

“Today, we vote with the majority of the American people behind us,” said Mrs. McBath. “We vote to empower loved ones and law enforcement to help prevent mass shootings.”

The legislation was heavily opposed by gun rights groups, who argue that red flag laws infringe on the legal right of due process.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.