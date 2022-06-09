Hopes that the United States could seize on this week’s Summit of the Americas to counter China’s growing influence and investment clout in Latin America appear to be falling flat — and the Biden administration may have itself to blame.

In speeches to the summit, neither President Biden nor Vice President Harris made a single direct mention of China or the tsunami of trade and infrastructure lending deals companies linked to the Communist regime have struck with governments across the region over the past decade.

The official State Department schedule for the Los Angeles gathering of heads of state from across the Western Hemisphere also made no mention of China, despite a chorus of regional analysts who say expanding Chinese influence risks turning Latin America into a strategic liability for Washington.

China’s state-controlled press has noticed the lack of action, with a number of articles in recent days touting the billions in investments and contracts Chinese firms have won compared to the lack of concrete deals by American rivals.

Song Junying, director of the Latin America and Caribbean Department at China Institute of International Studies, to the Communist-Party-controlled Global Times this week that U.S. firms have little expertise in massive overseas infrastructure projects and the U.S. government lacks the “financial power” to match Chinese rivals. Efforts to scare or coerce central and South American firms to reject Chinese projects will fail, he said.

“The political climate between China and Latin American countries, as well as highly complementary economic structures, means that Latin American countries won’t choose sides or join some exclusive clubs the U.S. sets up to single out China,” the Chinese analyst argued.

White House officials have suggested the decision to avoid direct mention of China was a calculated one. Asked at a background briefing ahead of Mr. Biden’s speech whether the president planned to emphasize rising trade flows between Latin America and China, a senior administration official responded: “I don’t expect that to be a large feature of this.”

“I think, frankly, the best antidote to China’s inroads in the region is to ensure that we are forging our own affirmative vision for the region economically,” the official said. “That’s why it’s so important that we do lay down a really ambitious, regionally comprehensive, updated vision for the kind of economic partnership we want to have and lead in our hemisphere, and use the summit to do that.”

The result found Mr. Biden offering vague words during his speech in Los Angeles on Wednesday about how “democracy is under assault around the world” and must not only be “the defining feature of American histories, but the essential ingredient to Americas’ futures.”

Despite a diplomatic brouhaha over the Biden administration’s decision not to invite the authoritarian leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the Los Angeles summit, Mr. Biden made no direct allusion to those governments’ political and economic ties to Russia and China.

The president did roll out a new initiative — America’s Partnership for Economic Prosperity — that administration officials say will help grow the economies of Latin American and Caribbean countries. A White House fact sheet broadly stated the partnership will draw “private investment” into the region to tackle a range of goals, including “creating clean energy jobs.”

But there was no mention in the fact sheet, or Mr. Biden’s speech, of any dollar amount goals for private investment that might counter the tens of billions of dollars flowing into the region from Chinese government-connected sources.

“Over the past decade, China has sharpened its focus on countries considered to be in the U.S. zone of influence,” according to a recent op-ed penned by Orit Frenkel, CEO of the American Leadership Initiative, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank advocating for more robust U.S. competition with China.

“China’s trade with Central and Latin America has skyrocketed from $18 billion in 2002 to $449 billion in 2021, making it the second largest overall trading partner in the region and the largest trading partner with Brazil, Peru, Uruguay, and Chile,” Ms. Frenkel wrote in the piece published in May by Real Clear Politics. “Its investment in the region has also grown dramatically with its Belt and Road initiative now in 20 countries in the region and over $140 billion of investment.”

China, Jorge Heine, a former Chilean ambassador to China who now teaches at Boston University’s Pardee School of Global Studies, told Politico’s China Watchter online newsletter, is “the elephant in the room” at this week’s summit. “The U.S. is competing with China for influence in Latin America, but it has little to offer to put on the table.”

Countering Belt and Road

Officials of the former Trump administration regularly warned that the Belt and Road lending program, a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was predatory — designed to burden economically weaker nations with debt that might later be relieved in exchange for Chinese government access to natural resources and other forms of influence.

While Mr. Biden and his team are notably less confrontational in their rhetoric toward China, they have sought to uphold Western-aligned alternative lending mechanisms to counter the Belt and Road program.

Last year, the G-7 nations — the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom — announced the “Build Back Better World” (B3W) initiative to try and inspire private investment from wealthy democratic countries toward infrastructure and other needs in the developing world.

But administration officials have been careful to avoid framing the initiative as something aimed at containing China, and it remains to be seen whether Mr. Biden has the geopolitical capital to steer it toward actual results.

It is also worth noting that while the Trump administration was more outspoken about rising Chinese influence in general, President Trump and his team also passed on using hemispheric gatherings to counter Chinese inroads in the region.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also made no mention of China in his January 2020 remarks to the Organization of American States —the body that oversees the Summit of the Americas held roughly every three years in a different country around the hemisphere.

Many analysts say China’s rising power represents Washington’s foremost challenge in Latin America, and that a more clear-eyed focus on U.S. relationships and economic investments would strengthen Washington’s hand in addressing the challenge.

Alternatively, allowing China a free hand in Latin America could undermine Mr. Biden’s goals, according to Ryan Berg, a senior fellow in the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“It’s always been difficult for Latin America to get its due,” Mr. Berg told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of this week’s summit. “But we’re pretty close to being in a geopolitical situation where Latin America moves from a strategic asset for us to a strategic liability.”

Michael Shifter, a senior fellow with the Inter-American Dialogue suggested that the U.S. faces an uphill battle countering Chinese investment in the region, particularly when it comes to offering alternatives to “huge infrastructure projects that China is supporting.”

“A lot of Latin Americans are basically pragmatic and will take advantage of opportunities that emerge — whether from China or the United States — if it means growing economically,” Mr. Shifter said in an interview ahead of this week’s summit. “I don’t think the very strong anti-China discourse coming from both parties in Washington really resonates with Latin Americans, who feel the U.S. is not really offering something more attractive economically.”

“It’s not that the Latin Americans embrace the Chinese model; it’s just pragmatic necessity,” he said. “Latin Americans are seeing that China is very active and has a clear strategy and that the U.S. is not as present and committed as it claims that it is in the region. That’s a credibility issue.”

